Taylor Swift Asking Fans to Lay Off John Mayer, Having Opposite Effect

Taylor Swift asking her fans to chill out on John Mayer is having quite the opposite effect ... because her ex-boyfriend is seeing tons of hate come his way online.

Here's the deal ... Taylor pled with Swifties to take it easy on John when she performed "Dear John" at her recent 'Eras' tour stop in Minneapolis, as the song takes shots at her ex-flame.

But, as it turns out ... Taylor's fans are instead going after John on social media ... and there seems to be no letup in sight.

Look no further than John's most recent Instagram posts ... they are being flooded with negative comments from Taylor supporters, with some even blaming him for Taylor's call for a cease-fire.

Over on TikTok, Swifties are posting videos of themselves saying how they are going to go against Taylor's wishes ... promising to cyberbully John.

Twitter's also awash with negative comments -- as is usually the case on the bird app -- so John's getting heat from all angles.

Remember ... John's on the record saying Taylor's song is humiliating, and he's previously ripped it as "cheap songwriting" and a "lousy thing for her to do."