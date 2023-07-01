Competitive Eaters Miki Sudo, Nick Wehry Detail Post-Hot Dog Contest Struggle

Play video content TMZSports.com

Can you imagine not one, but TWO competitive eaters staying under the same roof after downing dozens of hot dogs in a matter of minutes??

That's power couple Miki Sudo and Nick Wehry's reality when every Fourth of July rolls around ... and they're telling TMZ Sports exactly how they avoid bathroom catastrophe following the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest!!

Of course, the annual tradition is a lot of fun for the fans ... but what they DON'T see is how the world's best eaters deal with the aftermath. Naturally, we had to ask The Hungry Couple how it all plays out.

"We force a lot of water, we stay away from each other," Nick (who has the third-best odds to win the mustard belt on Tuesday) tells us.

"I don't know what's more unpleasant -- our moods toward each other or the G.I. distress, but we do a good job of kind of avoiding both."

Miki -- the 8-time hot dog champ -- added ... "I don't blame anybody for not wanting to be around me after I eat four dozen hot dogs and equally, I don't really feel like being around him after he competes in events."

As for the actual contest, Miki -- the #1-ranked female eater on the planet -- says she's hoping to break her world record of 48.5 glizzys on Independence Day ... and revealed she has a new strategy she's been working on in hopes of making that happen.

Miki tells us she has no plans of slowing down anytime soon ... and sees herself competing for another 10 years.