Seven Shot at After-Party Attended by Rapper Mozzy, He Gets Detained

A shindig Mozzy attended this weekend nearly turned deadly after a shooting went down -- which the authorities seem to think one of his crew members had something to do with.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the West Coast rapper was stopped by police in Wichita, KS Saturday night after gunfire erupted at a venue called City Nightz -- which we're told Mozzy hit up for an after-party following a performance he did at a neighboring club.

Play video content TMZ.com

TMZ has obtained footage of Mozzy being placed in handcuffs and led away -- stemming from a traffic stop police initiated in the immediate aftermath of the incident, as our sources tell us cops were trying to vet as many people as possible in the area. While it looks like he's being hauled off to jail, we've been assured Mozzy was only briefly detained here.

We're told Mozzy was cut loose and isn't facing any charges in relation to the shooting.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

The same can't be said for a buddy of his, however, who was rolling in the same vehicle. It's unclear which crew member of Mozzy's ended up getting taken to jail -- but we're told one of them was, in fact, arrested in connection to the shooting. Unclear what charge he was booked on ... but our sources say Wichita PD has reason to believe he may be a suspect.

Worth noting ... the investigation is in the preliminary stages. Other members in Mozzy's entourage were also detained, but nobody else was arrested besides this one guy.

Play video content Snapchat / Mrsbates54

Now, footage is circulating online showing not only the moment Mozzy and co. were stopped and ordered out of the car -- which our sources tell us happened after bullets started flying -- but of the actual shooting itself ... and it's quite a chaotic scene.

You can see a few people involved in some kind of scuffle, which starts to spill out even further and rope in more folks. Eventually, all hell breaks loose and loud bangs sound off.

Play video content TMZ.com

There's even more video we've gotten our hands on ... and it shows the extent of the bloodshed, literally. You can see blood spilled on the floor as people rush for the exits.

In terms of injuries ... our law enforcement sources say a handful of people were hurt. We're told seven were shot -- ranging in age from 22 to 34 -- and their conditions are varied ... from minor bullet grazes to full-on gunshot wounds, and some are in critical condition.