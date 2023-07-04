Porn Star Adriana Chechik Turning To AI After Breaking Her Back

Adriana Chechik, the porn star who shattered her back after jumping into a foam pit, is reinventing her adult entertainment career in an unprecedented way ... with the help of artificial intelligence.

That's right, Adriana is collabing with Forever Voices AI to introduce the "Adriana Chechik AI Companion." Users will be able to have explicit conversations with a robot who sounds identical to Adriana ... and is personalized to their interests based on advanced algorithms and machine learning.

Play video content

Adriana hasn't been in porn for months ... you'll recall, she broke her back at TwitchCon after leaping into a foam pit that was reportedly less than 2 feet deep.

We spoke with Adriana ... who tells us she's still recovering from her injury and doesn't think she's physically and mentally capable of doing porn anymore.

However, she's now looking to change the game by combining the sexiness of adult entertainment with the limitless possibilities of AI.

Play video content 10/8/22

Adriana says her injury has been a wake-up call on the importance of having a constant connection with her fans ... she says a lot of them are online, some lonely, and this is a great way to maintain contact.