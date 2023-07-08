Danny Bonaduce Sells Seattle Home As He Recovers From Brain Surgery

Danny Bonaduce's unloaded his Seattle home while he recovers from a brain procedure ... and it took him less than a month to find a buyer for the pad.

According to property records, Danny's place sold Monday for $1,500,000 ... which is $100,000 under the listing price.

TMZ broke the story ... Danny put the home on the market in early June for $1.6 million, telling us the property became too dangerous for him to navigate while he coped with his health issues.

Danny had surgery last month for a condition called hydrocephalus ... a neurological disorder caused by a buildup of liquid in the brain, and he says recovery is going well.

DB tells TMZ ... "It's been almost a month since my surgery and my walking is already so much better. Exciting to see results, especially so fast. I've been back on the air for a few weeks. Doing great!"

As for Danny's former digs, the place is 2,178 square feet with 3 bedrooms and views of the entire city, including Seattle's famed Space Needle.

The place has a chef's kitchen, a huge walk-in closet, plus premium appliances and outdoor decks.

Danny previously told us the place just had too many rooms and stairs for him to safely navigate, considering his condition. He and his wife are now living in a downtown Seattle condo.