Scottie Pippen Drives Woman To Malibu, She Exposes Breasts

Scottie Pippen is seemingly trying to outdo his ex-wife Larsa when it comes to who can act racier with their dates.

Check out these photos, obtained by TMZ, which show Scottie driving an SUV with a woman in back as she posed for what could easily pass for a Playboy spread.

With the window wide open, the woman pushed up her shirt, exposing her breasts, covered by a white bra, for everyone to see. We're sure there were more than a few guys lovin' the view.

As for Scottie, he flashed a peace sign out his window while the two cruised out of a parking lot in Malibu Friday.

The basketball legend's R-rated ride comes on the heels of Larsa's naughty make-out session with her boyfriend, Marcus Jordan, inside a club. Video shows Marcus puffing on a hookah mouthpiece, placing his lips on Larsa's chest and blowing smoke in between her boobs.

But the drama didn't stop there ... Marcus' dad, former Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan, was recently filmed by paparazzi in Paris saying he doesn't approve of his son's relationship with Larsa.