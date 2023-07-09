Jorge Masvidal Wants To Train Elon Musk For Zuckerberg Fight

Play video content TMZSports.com

"Elon, you need me on your team, brother!"

That's retired UFC superstar Jorge Masvidal's message to Elon Musk ... offering to train up the $250 billion man for his would-be scrap with fellow billionaire and social media rival, Mark Zuckerberg.

"Elon, if you're watching this, I mean, we all know you're a smart dude, man. You're going to want as many options, missiles, if you're going to war, right, you're going to want the snipers, you're going to want everything. Give your boy a shot, man! I can show you some techniques to deal with these jiu-jitsu guys that they don't like."

"I'm not going to be teaching all this arm bar stuff," Masvidal said, continuing ... "I'm just gonna show you some techniques to break someone's face, man."

And, let's be real ... there aren't many people who have more combat experience than Gamebred -- from the streets to the biggest arenas in the world -- and that's why Jorge believes he could help Elon.

Of course, we've seen Musk working out with legendary Brazilian jiu-jitsu instructor John Danaher and BJJ black belt (and great podcaster) Lex Fridman ... but Masvidal believes he can help in ways they may not be able to.

"All those guys, you mentioned are studs but none of those guys have 50 pro fights and all the amateur fights that I got, all the street fights that I got. So no offense to none of them, because they're all great at what they do. Elon, you need me on your team, brother! That's who you need on your team."

Although he admittedly is Team Elon, Jorge has no beef with Zuck (even says he's "done some great things in this world") ... he just connected with Musk on a different level.

"The reason why I love Elon so much, this dude's a patriot, man. He's just a dude that's for America, that understands how our rules work, and he's not even like naturally American, you know? And understands how well this country works and what makes this country work, that's why I'm cheering for Elon."

Play video content TMZSports.com

There's much more with Masvidal.

Jorge's Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA promotion has been incredibly successful. In fact, Masvidal inked two former UFC heavyweight champs, the legendary Fabricio Werdum and Junior dos Santos are rematching (they fought at UFC 90 in 2008!) on September 8 in Jacksonville!