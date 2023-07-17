Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Bill Gates Not Engaged to Girlfriend Paula Hurd Despite Photos Wearing Ring

Bill Gates Nope, I'm Not Gettin' Hitched Not Yet, Anyway

7/17/2023 4:39 PM PT
Bill Gates and Paula Hurd spotted in New York with a ring
Just when it looked like Bill Gates was about to join Jeff Bezos in the Recently Engaged Billionaires Club -- we've learned it just ain't happening ... at least not yet.

Bill Gates and Paula Hurd spotted in New York with a ring
The Microsoft founder and his girlfriend, Paula Hurd, recently made news when the two were spotted out in NYC this weekend. Interestingly enough, Paula's been wearing a ring on THAT finger ... leading many to speculate the two were engaged.

Bill Gates and Paula Hurd spotted in New York with a ring
We reached out to a rep for Gates who tells us Paula's ring is actually one she's owned for decades -- aka, it's nothing new or to symbolize an upcoming marriage.

Engagement or not, the pair still seem to be enjoying their time in the city ... spotted getting on a helicopter out of the city Monday.

bill gates Indian Wells
Paula and Bill were linked early last year when they were photographed at a tennis tournament in Indian Wells, CA.

TMZ broke the story -- Bill and Melinda Gates finalized their divorce in August 2021 -- agreeing to follow terms of a "Separation Contract" which determined who walked away with what as far as money and property.

As for Paula, she's the widow of former Oracle co-CEP and president Mark Hurd.

Unclear if the two will get an invite to Jeff and Lauren Sanchez's wedding ... as we first reported, Jeff popped the question in Spain back in May -- but neither couple would have any issue covering the ceremony costs.

