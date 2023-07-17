Bill Gates Not Engaged to Girlfriend Paula Hurd Despite Photos Wearing Ring

Just when it looked like Bill Gates was about to join Jeff Bezos in the Recently Engaged Billionaires Club -- we've learned it just ain't happening ... at least not yet.

The Microsoft founder and his girlfriend, Paula Hurd, recently made news when the two were spotted out in NYC this weekend. Interestingly enough, Paula's been wearing a ring on THAT finger ... leading many to speculate the two were engaged.

We reached out to a rep for Gates who tells us Paula's ring is actually one she's owned for decades -- aka, it's nothing new or to symbolize an upcoming marriage.

Engagement or not, the pair still seem to be enjoying their time in the city ... spotted getting on a helicopter out of the city Monday.

Paula and Bill were linked early last year when they were photographed at a tennis tournament in Indian Wells, CA.

TMZ broke the story -- Bill and Melinda Gates finalized their divorce in August 2021 -- agreeing to follow terms of a "Separation Contract" which determined who walked away with what as far as money and property.

As for Paula, she's the widow of former Oracle co-CEP and president Mark Hurd.