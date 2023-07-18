Asante Samuel Says Bill Belichick Is 'Absolutely Not' Best NFL Coach Ever

The best NFL coach ever ain't Bill Belichick ... at least, that's according to his former player, Asante Samuel, who said this week the Patriots head man is "absolutely not" the league's GOAT.

Samuel made the claim during a recent interview with ex-NFL player Bryant McFadden.

"Are you crazy?" the ex-New England cornerback said into the microphone when the topic was brought up.

Is Bill Belichick the best coach in NFL history?



“ABSOLUTELY NOT” - Asante Samuel 😳@pick_six22 didn't hold back with @bmac_sportstalkpic.twitter.com/xkEhHIuYTJ — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) July 18, 2023 @NFLonCBS

As for why ... Samuel said it has everything to do with how Belichick has performed without Tom Brady.

"Look at his record without Tom," Samuel said. "You've got to win without Tom."

Belichick and Brady were an unreal team together during their 20 years with the Pats ... winning more than 200 total games -- as well as six Super Bowls.

But, after Brady left for Tampa Bay prior to the 2020 season ... Belichick hasn't found too much success, going just 25-25 -- with no playoff wins. Tom, on the other hand, won another ring without Belichick in his first year with the Bucs.

It all, according to Samuel, means Belichick simply cannot be called the best ever.

"One thing I learned about being great is you got to be great in different situations," said Samuel, who played under Belichick for five seasons. "It was all Tom. I was there. I saw it. It was Tom."

"Everybody know it. Tom know it, but he ain’t gonna admit it because he wants to be politically correct. That’s why I’m here, and I’m going to tell the truth."

Samuel hasn't shown much of a filter when it comes to his dislike for Bill ... in fact, the Pro Bowl cornerback even advised Lamar Jackson not to play for the guy when there were rumors swirling this offseason that the QB wanted to play for the Patriots.