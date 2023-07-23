Luka Sabbat Says Artists Should Pick Tours Over Festivals For Creative Control

Play video content TMZ.com

Luka Sabbat doesn't think artists should abandon tours, despite the current ticket sales decline ... because he still values the stage experience as a fan.

We caught the "Grown-ish" actor out in West Hollywood this week, in the aftermath of Lil Baby downsizing his nationwide tour ... while other star rappers such as Future and Toosii also shuttered shows this year.

Luka's big on the live show circuit ... he soaked up the Coachella Festival sunrays earlier this year but says he favors headlining tours, as artists can personalize their set with theatrics, as opposed to sharing a general stage.

He even broke out his phone and shared his current 🎶 favs for us!!! Destroy Lonely and electronic music are at the top of his playlists!!!

Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings of "Earn Your Leisure" agreed that tours are still vital when we spoke to them about the topic in NYC this week ... noting that many artists would sell tickets better if they teamed up and then hit the road.

