Video Shows Tyreek Hill Swatting At Man During Fishing Boat Altercation

Video from Tyreek Hill's June run-in with a fishing boat employee has finally surfaced ... and it shows the NFL star did take a swipe at the man during their altercation.

The surveillance footage, obtained Wednesday by Andy Slater, was captured in a Miami marina at around 6:45 p.m. on June 18 ... and you can see Hill is clearly upset with the boat company worker.

SLATER SCOOP: Video of Tyreek Hill’s incident at a Miami marina. pic.twitter.com/eaoS8XqSaB — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) July 26, 2023 @AndySlater

The Miami Dolphins wideout -- wearing a light grey shirt, shorts, and white shoes -- is being held back from the man ... when he swats at the guy's head/neck area. The man then recoils as if he'd been hit -- before Hill is ushered away from the scene.

But, the video shows Hill then seemingly attempting to go after the guy again ... however, thankfully, some of the football player's friends hold him back.

Police did investigate it all ... but prosecutors said on Wednesday no charges would be filed -- saying in a statement to TMZ Sports, "The individual who would have been termed a victim if there had been a filed case, came into the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, met with Assistant State Attorney Robert Fiallo and signed a notarized Non-Prosecution Form indicating that he did not wish to press criminal charges."

"On the form, he also indicated that no threats, promises, or coercion played a part in his decision."

As for any civil matters, reps for Hill and the alleged victim told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday they'd reached a settlement.

For Hill's part, he spoke briefly about the situation with media members on Wednesday ... saying, "I just can't make bonehead mistakes like that."

Tyreek Hill says his situation is “resolved” and he’s “not worried about it” and “l can’t make any more boneheaded mistakes.” pic.twitter.com/xeXtj2XW0r — Five Reasons Sports 🏀🏈⚾️🏒⚽️ (@5ReasonsSports) July 26, 2023 @5ReasonsSports