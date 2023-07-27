Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Agree to Settle Winery Dispute Out of Court

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are finally in agreement on one thing -- they both want to try squashing their legal war over the winery they once owned together ... and they want to do it out of court.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Brad and Angelina have agreed to mediation as a means to settle their dispute over French vineyard Chateau Miraval ... which is potentially a big development in this bitter legal battle.

The wine dispute's been brewing for a while ... as we first reported, Brad claims Angelina double-crossed him by secretly selling her interest in the winery to a Russian oligarch in 2021, and now Brad's suing her to undo the deal.

Remember ... Brad and Angelina bought Chateau Miraval in Correns, France way back in 2008, when they were still happily married.

Brad's claimed he invested a ton of time and money in the vineyard over the years, though also acknowledging Angelina ponied up 40% of the original $28.4 million purchase price, and he's claimed they always had an understanding neither could sell off their interest without the other's consent.

As we've reported, Angelina went to court in July 2021 and told a judge she had reached an agreement to sell her interest to an unnamed person ... and Brad says in September 2021 he agreed to allow Angela to move forward with a potential sale, while making it clear he would still reserve the right to give a thumbs up or down to the proposed buyer.

Cut to a few months later, when Brad says he was shocked to learn a subsidiary of the famous vodka company Stoli Group, controlled by Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler, bought Angelina's interest in the vineyard -- so, he sued in an attempt to get a judge to undo the deal.

With all the nastiness between Brad and Angelina over the years, it will be interesting to see what comes out of the mediation.