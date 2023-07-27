NBA's Patrick Williams Says 'Whole Basketball Community' Hurting After Bronny's Scare

Play video content TMZSports.com

Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams says news of Bronny James' cardiac arrest rocked the hoops world ... telling TMZ Sports "the whole basketball community" is now reeling.

LeBron James' son was raced to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Monday morning after he collapsed on the court at USC's Galen Center ... and when Williams heard the news Tuesday -- he said everyone who's ever hooped was rattled.

"In the basketball community, it's all a family," Williams said out in Beverly Hills. "You know what I mean? No matter where you are, basketball brings you in as a family. So, it definitely hurt the whole basketball community when we heard that."

Williams said he'd continue to send prayers Bronny's way ... with the hopes that the teenager will make a speedy recovery.

Of course, the 21-year-old NBA player -- the 4th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft -- was far from only pro baller to send his thoughts to the James family ... everyone from Trae Young to Jalen Brunson to Jayson Tatum also expressed their well wishes.

Even Magic Johnson and Metta World Peace took to their Twitter pages to write notes of encouragement to LeBron's eldest child ... and LBJ's former teammate, Ronny Turiaf, said he'd be there once Bronny's released from the hospital to help guide him in his journey back to full strength.

Play video content TMZSports.com

As for how Bronny's currently doing, sources tell TMZ there's been enough positivity surrounding his recovery already that his parents are "relieved."