Big Pokey Cause Of Death Revealed, SUC Rapper Died Of Heart Attack

Houston rapper Big Pokey collapsed mid-performance back in June ... an unfortunate result of a heart attack, his autopsy has revealed.

Tom Gillam III, Justice of the Peace for Jefferson County, Texas, signed Pokey's death certificate this week ... highlighting the medical condition.

Play video content

"The cause of death, in layman's terms, 'Big Pokey' had a massive heart attack ... He had hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease," Gilliam said in a statement.

Pokey collapsed while performing at a bar in Beaumont, TX on June 18 and died shortly after being rushed to a nearby hospital.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

He was 45 years old and left behind a pioneering hip hop legacy for the Lone Star State as a member of the DJ Screw's "Screwed Up Click" ... counting the likes of Slim Thug, Paul Wall and BFF Lil Keke as mourners.