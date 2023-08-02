Spurs' Devonte' Graham Gets Two-Game Suspension Over DWI Case

Devonte' Graham will be out for the first two games of the Spurs' season ... after the NBA suspended the 28-year-old guard days after he pleaded guilty to DWI, stemming from his arrest last year.

"San Antonio Spurs guard Devonte' Graham has been suspended for two games without pay for pleading guilty to a charge of impaired driving, in violation of the law of the State of North Carolina," the NBA announced on Wednesday.

The league continued ... "Graham’s suspension will commence with the next NBA regular season game that he is eligible and able to play."

We broke the story last week ... the 28-year-old was sentenced to unsupervised probation for 12 months after he had admitted to driving while impaired (a misdemeanor) back on July 7, 2022. The incident happened in Raleigh, N.C. when Graham -- a member of the Pelicans at the time -- had been pulled over for allegedly going 63 MPH in a 40 MPH zone at around 3 AM.

Cops said his blood alcohol content at the time was above the legal limit ... claiming he blew a .11.