Kanye West Goes Barefoot, Gets Handsy with Wife Bianca Censori

Kanye West Barefoot Loving with Wifey in Rome Can't Stop Touching Butt

8/7/2023 1:09 PM PT
Kanye West Gets Handsy With Wife Bianca Censori at Travis Scott Concert
Backgrid

Kanye West just can't seem to get enough of Bianca Censori's backside ... grabbing a handful of booty while out in Rome for Travis Scott's concert.

Ye packed on the PDA with his wife Monday in the Italian capital, hugging and touching each other's butts. Apparently, it's not always poison.

Backgrid

Kanye seemingly kept an eye, and a hand, on Bianca at all times ... admiring her figure as she showed off her curves in a skin-tight outfit.

Backgrid

It wasn't just lust though ... Kanye and Bianca shared some sweet moments too, lovingly holding hands on the street.

Backgrid

On this occasion, Kanye was barefoot while Bianca was wearing heels, which is kind of her thing ... and Yeezy was rocking all black while his wife dressed in all white.

JUNE 2023
TAKING OVER TOKYO
TMZ.com

As we've reported ... Kanye's shown a huge affinity for Bianca's booty this year, be it in Santa Monica or in Japan, and it's more of the same over in Italy.

That's amore!!!

