Bryce Hall Not Concerned About Busting Face In Bare Knuckle Fighting Debut

Bryce Hall is a handsome dude, but he isn't worried one bit if he gets pummeled in his bare knuckle fighting debut on Friday ... telling TMZ Sports he's no stranger to taking hits to the face!!

The TikTok superstar is entering the ring against a real-deal, undefeated fighter in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship in Albuquerque on Friday ... and while most people would call him crazy for taking that kinda challenge, Hall is oozing bravery leading up to his matchup against Gee Perez.

In fact, Hall -- who lost to YouTuber Austin McBroom in a boxing match in 2021 -- isn't just taking the fight to prove his toughness ... he wants a victory!!

"I'm going in there to win," Hall tells us. "I don't wanna lose again. I wanna tell my kids one day that I'm at least an even boxer, not an 0-1 boxer or 0-2 boxer."

Hall -- who has millions of followers across all his social media accounts -- admits anyone would have to be "a little crazy" to take a bare-knuckle fight ... but he tells us he thinks it's a fair matchup, even though Perez is 3-0 in the sport.

"It's definitely gonna be an accomplishment, for sure," Hall says. "And I'm not gonna underestimate that, but I am going in there -- I'm training as hard as I can humanly possibly train."

Hall -- who says he's been working with BKFC champ Lorenzo Hunt leading up to the fight -- even shades fellow internet personality-turned-fighter Jake Paul ... saying he may shed a tear if he wins against a guy who isn't a retired UFC star.

If ya didn't think Hall was tough by now, we asked him if he was worried about messing up his pretty face -- considering BKFC fights can get REALLY violent -- and his response is badass.

"It's not anything that I haven't felt before," Hall says. "I've been punched in the face, bare-knuckle, I've had cuts across my face, I have scars on my face. Everything heals. I'm not really worried about that at all."