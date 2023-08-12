NBA's Kevin Willis' Championship Jerseys Allegedly Stolen In Storage Unit Heist

Several San Antonio Spurs championship jerseys were allegedly stolen from former NBA player Kevin Willis in a recent storage locker heist ... TMZ Sports has learned.

According to police documents, the theft was reported to cops by Willis on Tuesday afternoon ... after the 60-year-old ex-Spurs center noticed 10 title unis belonging to his former San Antonio teammates were missing from his spot at a Roswell, Ga. rental storage facility.

In the docs, cops say Willis told them the pieces were worth approximately $100,000. They also say he told them an additional rack of clothes worth around $9,000 was taken from the unit.

Play video content

In a 911 call, Willis can be heard telling dispatch the jerseys had been inside of frames inside the locker.

"This stuff came from when I was playing," he said. "These have been around for 20 years and they took all the high-profile personnel that was on there. They took all of those. And they left four of them back or something like that."

Police say when they went on to inspect the locker, they noticed "the locks appeared to have been cut and were on the inside of the storage unit." They added that Willis told them the last time he had seen the unit was in June.

Cops noted in the docs that Willis requested an investigation and wanted to press charges. So far, though, no arrests have been made.

Willis was picked by the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the 1984 NBA Draft ... just eight picks after the Bulls selected Michael Jordan.