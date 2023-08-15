Driver In Alex Collins Crash 'Hysterical' After Wreck, Told Cops 'I Can't Find Him!'

Play video content

The woman involved in the car crash that killed Alex Collins on Sunday night was "hysterical" after the wreck ... telling cops she did not realize the force of the collision had sent the former NFL star into her vehicle.

"I can't find him!" she can be heard saying in the 911 audio, obtained by TMZ Sports.

The call was placed just a few minutes after Collins' motorcycle had collided with the woman's SUV at around 10:20 PM in Lauderdale Lakes, Fla.

The woman told dispatch that Collins had "he hit me from behind" ... though she was frantic -- because she had no idea where his body had gone after the crash had occurred.

"I'm trying to look to see where he is," she said.

Minutes later, bystanders can be heard in the background of the call telling her Collins was in her car -- screaming at her to open the vehicle's door ASAP.

As we reported, authorities eventually pronounced Collins dead at the scene. He was just 28 years old.

To one of my favorite teammates.

You brought joy to every huddle.

Keep Dancin’ in Heaven.



Love you AC. Forever missed. #RIP pic.twitter.com/X6dbhWzifH — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) August 15, 2023 @DangeRussWilson

The NFL community mourned his passing on Monday ... with his former teammates Russell Wilson, Geno Smith and Robert Griffin III all honoring him with tribute posts on their social media pages.

Others around the league -- including Tyler Lockett, Jimmy Graham and Marlon Humphrey -- sent their condolences as well.

"Always quick to greet everyone with a smile, he was a genuinely kind person who carried a special joy and passion wherever he went," said Collins' former team, the Baltimore Ravens. "May Alex always be remembered for the light and love he brought to so many people in his life."