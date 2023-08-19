Drake Catches Book Thrown At Him Onstage, 'You're Lucky I'm Quick'

Beat You If It Hit My Face!!!

Drake's now having books thrown at him onstage, in addition to bras ... and it sounds like a fan got lucky the page-turner didn't smack him in the face.

Ya gotta see the video from Drizzy's Friday concert in San Francisco ... he's onstage talking to fans between a break in songs when suddenly a book comes hurtling out of the crowd, and he snatches it with one hand.

While it appears the book may have gone over his head, Drake told the book-thrower ... "You lucky I'm quick. Would've had to beat your ass if that hit me in the face."

Champagne Papi's been totally cool with women throwing bras at him during his concerts, even helping one big-chested fan go viral and land modeling deals.

But, it appears book throwing is crossing a line for Drake.

