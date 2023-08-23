Jimmy Graham Returns To Saints Practice ... After Arrest, Medical Episode

It was back to business for Jimmy Graham on Wednesday -- the New Orleans Saints tight end made his return to the practice field ... just days after he was arrested following what the team is calling a "medical episode."

No. 80 was among the participants at the team's facility minutes ago ... and according to head coach Dennis Allen, the guy appeared completely fine -- despite the team saying he suffered an apparent seizure on Friday.

"He looked good today... Things I've seen him do in the past, I saw him do today."



-DA on Jimmy Graham pic.twitter.com/Fuky8rYiZM — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 23, 2023 @Saints

"I thought he looked good today," Allen told the media. "We're going to keep evaluating that, but certainly, that was good to see the type of day he had today."

Allen went on to explain Graham showed signs of being game ready ... adding, "He's a big target and made some plays in a contested environment -- a couple of plays across the middle, a couple red zone plays. So, things that I've seen him do in the past, I saw him doing today. That's a good sign."

Jimmy Graham back at practice for the Saints this Wednesday.



(🎥: @BootKreweMedia) pic.twitter.com/2rMVxLspPC — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) August 23, 2023 @RosvoglouReport

TMZ Sports broke the story -- Graham was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and resisting after cops say he was wandering in traffic.

The Saints say it was the result of a medical episode ... and he spent the night in the hospital.