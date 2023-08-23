Polo G's House Raided by Cops, Rapper Put in Handcuffs

Play video content TMZ.com

Polo G's house is currently swarmed by law enforcement, and the rapper's in handcuffs.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department hit Polo's L.A.-area home early Wednesday with a search warrant. In video from the scene -- obtained by TMZ Hip Hop -- you can see a ton of law enforcement vehicles lined up on Polo's street.

Cops ordered people -- including Polo G -- out of the house one by one, placing them in handcuffs while they conducted their search of the property.

Law enforcement sources tell us the search warrant was executed in relation to a robbery and 4 suspects have been taken into custody. They've not yet been booked.

A rep from Polo G's team tells TMZ the rapper's been detained as part of an active investigation ... however, they say he's not the focus of said investigation.

The rep says, "We are hopeful the LAPD will handle this matter with tact and transparency." We're told Polo will update his fans and supporters when the time is right.