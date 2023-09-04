Jimmy Fallon's Story About Timothée Chalamet Puppet Is Untrue, Puppet Maker Says

Jimmy Fallon's spinning quite the story about the creator of the Timothée Chalamet puppet he uses on the 'Tonight Show' ... at least according to the guy, who says he had nothing to do with shutting down one of Jimmy's skits.

Here's the deal ... Jimmy told the tale on his new podcast, "Strike Force Five" -- which he launched with fellow late-night talk show hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers, and John Oliver.

Play video content Strike Force Five / Spotify

In the pod's premiere episode, Jimmy said Timothée wasn't a fan of the look-alike doll, and the plan was to have the actor destroy the puppet during a 'Tonight Show' appearance ... that is until Chris Alan, the puppet creator, chimed in and said he was offended. According to Jimmy, the whole bit was then scrapped.

Chris tells us he was shocked when he heard Jimmy on the podcast because according to him, it's 100% false. He says no one reached out to him about killing the puppet ... and, if they had, he wouldn't care, because the 'Tonight Show' bought it from him.

Now, he does say he had a convo with Timothée's team when the "Dune" star was going to be a 'Tonight Show' guest in 2019. Chris says they planned to flip the script on the host with a Fallon puppet.

Chris whipped one up in just 3 weeks time, but at the last minute Timothée's team scrapped the whole idea.

Obviously, we're not talking capital crimes here, but in fairness to Chris ... he feels like Jimmy's podcast tale is painting him as a villain.