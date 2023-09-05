'Brady Bunch' Actress Olivia Hack Gets Protection From Boyfriend's Estranged Wife

"Brady Bunch" movie star Olivia Hack claims her boyfriend's estranged wife is "unhinged" ... and now she's getting court-ordered protection.

Olivia beelined it to court recently and filed for a temporary restraining order against a woman named Sabine Spekreijse, whom she claims got physical with her during an August incident.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Olivia says she was over at her boyfriend Paul Hogan's place when Sabine showed up and started screaming obscenities at them. Olivia says the alleged behavior "could only be described as unhinged."

Olivia claims Sabine sat down next to her on the sofa, digging her fingernails into her thigh as hard as she could, leaving a cut and scratches. Olivia says she didn't fight back out of fear of provoking Sabine, who she says is way bigger than her at 6'1".

The actress, who played Cindy Brady in the "Brady Bunch" movies, says she called police, but Sabine left before cops arrived. She claims Sabine came back the next morning, banging on the door until they told her to leave.

Olivia also claims Sabine calls her boyfriend relentlessly when they are together, even though she says they've been separated for 3 years.