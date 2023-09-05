Tupac's Siblings Sekyiwa & Mopreme Shakur Cast Doubt On Keefe D Investigation

Play video content TMZ.com

Tupac Shakur's family members are coming together to cast doubt on the ongoing police investigation in Las Vegas surrounding the rapper's murder involving Keefe D.

Pac's siblings, Sekyiwa and Mopreme Shakur tell us they're watching from the sidelines after a search warrant was executed by Vegas PD last month in connection to their brother's murder.

Mopreme tells us he's extremely skeptical of the cops' motives, having been contacted only after they saw him reacting to the probe on national TV.

Sekyiwa says she's hopeful her brother receives justice but can't imagine there's much evidence to be found after 30 years.

These days, Sekyiwa and Mopreme say they're focused on the things they can control, which is upholding the family's legacy and exterminating culture vultures.

They're amidst a nationwide tour of mourning for their father Mutulu, who died in June, seven months after he was released from prison after serving over 35 years.

Mutulu helped pioneer acupuncture treatments for drug addicts in the 1970s ... a mission his family is looking to continue in the present day, given the slew of epidemics in the U.S.

