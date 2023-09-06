Drake Shows Off Massive Bra Collection from 'It's All a Blur' Tour

All the Support He Needs!!!

Drake is reasserting himself as the certified lover boy he's always claimed to be, and he's got the trophies to prove it ... scores and scores of bras, in all cup sizes and colors.

Play video content

The rapper posted the evidence Wednesday standing in front of a massive bra collection he's assembled over the past couple months of being on tour, and soliciting undergarments from women in the crowd.

Play video content 7/21/23

His collection ranges in all shapes and sizes, as he's attracted lingerie from all over the globe.

Play video content TMZ.com

Drake's bra bonanza really took off back in July when RI resident Veronica Correia flung her 36G bra onstage ... immediately prompting Drake to put out a call for her, which eventually led to offers from Playboy and other outlets.

Play video content 8/12/23 TikTok / @therealkduece

Of course, there was the cute moment when Drake's son Adonis was in attendance and he asked the audience not to throw any bras ... but his father trolled him with a ridiculously giant-sized one anyway!!!