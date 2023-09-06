Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Joe Jonas Takes Daughters Out to Eat After Filing for Divorce from Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas Takes The Kiddos Out To Eat ... After Filing For Divorce

9/6/2023 3:30 PM PT
Joe Jonas Out With Daughters After Filing For Divorce From Sophie Turner
Backgrid

Joe Jonas made a point to mention he was the one taking care of his daughters in filing for divorce from Sophie Turner ... providing more evidence of that with a breakfast date.

The singer was in dad mode Wednesday at Sweet Butter Kitchen in L.A. with his little ones -- 3-year-old Willa and her 1-year-old sister -- along with another friend who was helping to take care of the girls.

Backgrid

Joe kept a happy face for the kiddos, making them smile and trading high-fives as everyone ate and chatted. In other words, the 34-year-old certainly didn't look like he was in the middle of a divorce.

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Together
Getty

As you know, Joe filed for divorce from Sophie Tuesday, asking for joint custody of their kids. The docs said Joe wants a judge to establish a parenting plan that sets up frequent contact between him and Sophie.

TMZ broke the story, the couple's relationship had been rough for at least 6 months due to their different lifestyles -- we learned through multiple sources in contact with Joe that he saw something on a Ring camera that made him realize he should pull the plug.

joe jonas and wife statement

Joe and Sophie have since spoken out, saying in a joint statement that they "mutually decided to amicably end our marriage."

