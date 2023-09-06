Kanye West Suing Over Leaked Music From IG Page

Kanye West is launching a legal offensive against an IG page that he claims has been leaking his music ... a tactic that may eventually lead to learning the identity of the person behind alleged leaks.

According to new court docs, Kanye is suing the unknown individuals behind the Instagram account for @DaUnreleasedGod claiming they misappropriated his trade secrets ... in this case, by posting a bunch of Ye's unreleased music!!!

The complaint specifies Ye has no clue who's behind the IG page but believes whoever is behind the account worked with him in the past and signed a confidentiality agreement before being given access to the tracks ... and he believes the leaks violated those agreements.

He plans to amend the filing with the names of the people behind the account once he learns their identity.

Since March 2023, Ye claims he's seen 21 leaks of his music on @DaUnreleasedGod's IG and another 11 via the same Twitter handle ... with songs ranging from potential blockbusters with DJ Khaled and DaBaby to unreleased tracks from the "Donda" and "Jesus Is King" albums to reference tracks for Rihanna and will.I.am.

Kanye West played new music for Steve Lacy today 👀 pic.twitter.com/R1mOK9qMIL — Kurrco (@Kurrco) September 2, 2023 @Kurrco

Last week, Ye was out in Ireland when he played Steve Lacy some new tunes but that was clearly on his own terms.