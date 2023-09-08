Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Wedding Elvis Impersonator Shocked by Divorce

The Elvis impersonator who officiated Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Las Vegas wedding is surprised their marriage is over -- the guy who's overseen countless nuptials thought these 2 would live happily ever after.

Jesse Garon married Joe and Sophie in Sin City back in 2019, and in a rather animated conversation, he tells TMZ ... he's shocked, heartbroken and distraught Joe filed for divorce from Sophie after only 4 years of marriage.

The Elvis impersonator says he first thought their divorce was a joke because it seemed to come out of nowhere. He says he thought they were going to last because Joe and Sophie dated for about 3 years before tying the knot. In other words, it wasn't one of those stereotypical spur-of-the-moment Vegas weddings.

Jesse says he's wondering if Joe gave it his all to try and make the marriage work, because he feels like 4 years really isn't that long.

As we reported ... Joe filed for divorce Tuesday, and the trigger for the singer was allegedly Ring camera audio/video of the actress doing or saying something that signaled to him their marriage was over.

Jesse says he was going to see Joe at the upcoming Jonas Brothers concert in Las Vegas, and planned to give him a memento from the wedding ... the ring pop wrapper from the ring Joe gave Sophie.

