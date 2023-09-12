JoJo Offerman Pens Emotional Tribute To Bray Wyatt After Death, 'My Soulmate'

JoJo Offerman is breaking her silence on Bray Wyatt's shocking passing ... remembering her fiancé as "the kindest, funniest, most caring man in the world."

JoJo -- who started dating Wyatt (real name Windham Rotunda) in 2017 -- poured her heart out in an emotional post on Tuesday ... her first since the WWE Superstar passed away last month.

"I miss the love of my life so much it hurts," JoJo said on Instagram. "He was everything I ever wanted and everything I never knew I needed, and I let him know that everyday."

"I'm so grateful that he allowed me to love him fiercely. But I am so blessed he loved me fiercely in return. He was and always will be the best person I know, my best friend, and my soulmate."

"Windham truly gave me a love that will last a lifetime and oh baby I thank him for that."

JoJo praised Wyatt for making everyone around him feel special ... and the bond they shared was unmatched.

JoJo added she will make sure their two kids, Knash and Hyrie, will feel the love he had for them every day.

"He was the only person in the world that I could be unapologetically myself around and not only did he accept it, he loved it," JoJo continued. "I cry because I wish we had more time baby, but I smile because I was so blessed to be loved by you in the time we did have."

As we previously reported, Wyatt died on Aug. 24 after suffering a heart attack at his home in Florida. He was 36 years old.