Jonathan Majors Breaks Up High School Fight At In-N-Out In Hollywood

Play video content TMZ.com

Jonathan Majors just wanted to satisfy his craving for In-N-Out, but stopped a beatdown instead ... swooping in the middle of a high school fight to break things up.

We got the actor in West Hollywood Monday, hours after stopping 2 girls from fighting each other at the fast-food chain -- at a location next to Hollywood High School.

Jonathan's not sure what sparked the brawl, but makes it clear he just wanted to make sure folks didn't get hurt in the scuffle, so he stepped in. Jonathan's also hoping the girls are doing alright after the fight, and he's got some cool & simple words for those involved.

Play video content AP

As we reported, Jonathan is currently in the middle of a legal battle with his ex-girlfriend -- he was arrested in March for misdemeanor assault, aggravated harassment, attempted assault, and harassment after allegedly slapping her in a taxi.

Play video content 4/23/23