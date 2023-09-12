Lionel Messi Buys $10.8 Million Mansion In South Florida

Lionel Messi is playing like a king down in South Florida ... and now, he'll get to live like one there, too!!

The new Inter Miami superstar has just copped a $10.8 million mansion in Fort Lauderdale ... and the crib is massive -- featuring eight bedrooms, 9.5 bathrooms and 10,486 total square feet.

It comes with all the bells and whistles, too -- there's a big pool in the backyard plus two docks outside. The inside is decked out as well ... with an Italian kitchen, workout room, entertainment lounge, VIP and Captain's suites and offices.

Messi's new place is close to his soccer club's facility ... so if he's ever itching for some extra practice, he won't have far to go.

Messi has been dominating throughout his new venture in the MLS ... with tons of celebs hitting up his games to witness greatness.

Now he's got a spot for all his famous friends to hang out after his games!!