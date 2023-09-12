Ray J Offering $25K Prize To Best Mechanical Bull-Rider In San Francisco

Who's The Best Cowgirl in The Bay???

Ray J is taking his "On Top" motto to a new level ... offering up a whopping $25K prize to the best bull-riding cowgirl in Northern California!!!

Sources close to Ray tell TMZ Hip Hop the contest will go down this Saturday at Westwood in San Francisco as part of the promotion for his new collab "On Top" with Bobby Brackins and P-Lo.

The competition is open to non-professional female riders dressed in rodeo-style gear and will be held from 10 pm - 12 am ... plenty of time to get a decent ride in.

J. Espinosa will be spinning on the turntables and the Bay Area's own Too Short will also be in the building ... always guaranteed to be the life of the party!!!

To add more pay to the oola, Ray is also launching a 30-day #OnTopChallenge on TikTok where he'll be giving away $100 to the user with the best creative dance!!!

Expect the band to be in full party mode ... we're told the bull-riding event will predate Bobby's birthday celebration at Apt 200 in Los Angeles that Thursday and they're also putting together special edition merch to pump the song as well.