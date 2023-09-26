Alabama St. Receiver Arrested For Punching Security ... At FAMU Game

Alabama State's Jacob Freeman punched a security guard in the face during Saturday's Florida A&M game, an attack that was caught on video ... and now the wide receiver has been arrested.

The altercation started when Freeman, number 16, lost his cool with a fan on the sidelines ... and seemingly attempted to get to the person. Security attempted to step in and stop JF, which evidently angered the Alabama State player.

That's when Freeman, helmet still on, threw a quick right, landing square on the guard's face, who immediately clutched the area that had been punched.

On Sunday, Freeman was arrested by the FAMU Police Department, according to the Leon County Sheriff's Office. Freeman was charged with one count of "battery causing bodily harm".

Freeman took a mug shot and was eventually released from jail.

However, he won't be seeing a football field anytime soon ... Bama St. suspended him for his behavior.

"We do not condone the actions of the student-athlete, nor are the actions representative of the expectations set forth by the athletic department and our university," the athletics department said in a statement.

Hornets head coach Eddie Robinson Jr., during a SWAC coaches media call, said Freeman is remorseful, "but at the same time, he has to go through the process of his actions."