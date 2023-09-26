Taylor Swift Fans Approve of Travis Kelce Romance, Already Selling Merchandise

Taylor Swift fans are giving Travis Kelce a serious stamp of approval ... in the form of new merch, and it seems Swifties think this relationship might have some longevity -- enough to start printing his name, anyway.

The singer and the NFL stud are now getting paired on tons of merchandise cropping up this week on Etsy ... mostly in the form of different shirts going for between $10 to $38, plus some luggage with a $206 price tag.

Swifties seem to think Taylor and Travis have some staying power ... there's even a campaign-themed "Swift 2024 Kelce" top for sale.

Other items include a Kelce version of Taylor's "Eras" tour logo, and a graphic tee with the now infamous image of them driving off in a convertible after she watched him play football.

The Taylor and Travis merch is another sign of just how well Kelce is scoring with her fans. As we first reported, the jacket the KC Chiefs tight end wore with Tay Tay after the game quickly sold out.