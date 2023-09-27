Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Chaos Becomes Marketing Tool for Kansas City Businesses

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have turned Kansas City upside down ... false sightings have caused swarms of fans to descend on local businesses, and there's no reasoning with them.

A massive crowd formed outside Free State Brewing Company in Lawrence, KS Monday, after the rumor mill decided Taylor and Travis were dining there. An employee at the brewery told us they let the Swifties know T&T were not in the house, but fans weren't buying it.

It's become a Whac-A-Mole-type game, one local businesses are using for viral marketing.

The Dentists In Lawrence posted, "Rumor has it Taylor Swift stopped by to get her teeth cleaned after she left Free State Brewery today."

The Kansas Rebels Baseball Class of 2030 got in on the action, writing, "We would like to address the alleged rumor that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted at practice with the Rebels this afternoon."

The Lawrence Work for Success Program put this out ... "Taylor Swift was so intrigued with class!!! Very attentive. She's a great listener and offered some wonderful advice! Can't believe the rumors that she took the time to stop by some of the Lawrence small business!"

As we reported, clothing line KidSuper cashed in on the worldwide attention Taylor and Travis have been getting ... by changing the name of the 'fit Travis was wearing while spotted with Taylor to align with her "1989" album.

That stunt obviously worked, because the company's jacket already sold out.

