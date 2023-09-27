Travis Kelce Opens Up About Taylor Swift Relationship, She's 'Ballsy'

Play video content

Travis Kelce is opening up about the one thing everyone is talking about -- his romance with Taylor Swift!!!

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end sat down for an interview with the podcast he shares with his brother Jason Kelce called "New Heights," during which Travis admits he no longer has any privacy after Sunday's rendezvous with the pop star.

Check out the video ... Jason kicks off the convo by saying, "We've been avoiding this subject out of respect for your personal life -- now we've got to talk about it."

Travis replies, “My personal life that is not so personal. I did this to myself Jason, I know this.”

Jason asks, “So Trav, how does it feel that Taylor Swift has finally put you on the map?"

Travis starts chuckling before launching into how his life has changed since Taylor came into it. He says he's been seeing a lot more camera-wielding paparazzi with British accents outside his home, trying to catch a glimpse of him.

Travis also gave kudos to Taylor for being "pretty ballsy" by showing up at his NFL game and hanging out with his friends and family in his personal suite.

He said she "looked amazing" and everyone saw her in a positive light, adding that it was a game he will never forget. He said the image that sticks out most in his mind was Taylor giving chest bumps and high fives to his mom.

He also mentioned about the Taylor friendship bracelet he wore while also claiming he wanted to "respect both our lives."

But Travis never addressed the one burning question on people's minds -- is he dating Taylor Swift?

TMZ broke the story, Taylor and Travis have been hanging out privately over the last few months and there's pretty clearly some sort of relationship ... as we reported, she was sitting on his lap during a party after Sunday's game.

