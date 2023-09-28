Canelo Alvarez Responds To People Who Thinks He's Lost A Step Ahead Of Charlo Fight

Play video content TMZSports.com

Canelo Alvarez, days away from a historic boxing match against one of the best fighters in the world, has a message for anyone who thinks he's on the decline ... he's STILL the baddest man in the world and Jermell Charlo's going to find out Saturday in Las Vegas!

As you know (hey, it's a seriously big event!), 33-year-old Alvarez is taking on 33-year-old Charlo on Showtime PPV -- pitting two of the world's best against one another -- in a history-making scrap, and TMZ Sports is on the ground in Sin City.

See, it's the first time in the four-belt era that two reigning, undisputed world champions will step in the ring together and slug it out.

FYI, Canelo is the super middleweight (168 lbs.) champ ... the weight class where the bout will go down. Jermell, though taller and with a longer reach, typically fights at a lighter weight, junior middleweight (154 lbs.), where he's the active G.O.A.T.

Both superstars hold the WBO, IBF, WBA, and WBC belts in their respective divisions.

Of course, Alvarez -- the biggest star in the sport and one of the most famous athletes on the planet -- has been a pro for almost two decades, and some people have actually suggested he's lost a step.

We asked Canelo what he'd say to those detractors.

"I feel fresh. I feel in my prime," Alvarez told us without hesitation before revealing he actually fought hurt during his scrap against John Ryder in May.

"I had a little injury on my hand [that was] slowing me down a little bit, but you will see Saturday night," Canelo said.

If Alvarez is victorious, as he clearly believes he will be, he'll become the first fighter in the four-belt era to successfully defend the straps three consecutive times.

But, Canelo isn't the only one with some skin in the game. If Charlo can win going up two divisions, he'll join a pretty legendary group of guys ... Sugar Ray Leonard, Thomas Hearns and Roy Jones Jr.

How's that for company?! 😅

Alvarez vs. Charlo is just the latest massive fight to be made this year -- all delivered by Showtime Boxing -- joining super fights like Gervonta "Tank" Davis vs. Ryan Garcia and Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence.

There are just three days until the superstar champs -- coming in with eight belts and 94 wins combined -- square off in the squared circle with history on the line.