Judge Ends Michael Oher Conservatorship

Michael Oher's conservatorship is officially over.

A Shelby County Probate Court judge just ordered that the conservatorship that's been in place since Oher was 18 will come to an end, TMZ Sports has confirmed.

The ruling breaks up a legal arrangement that the former NFL star put in place with Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy back when he was living with the couple before he went to college.

As we reported, Oher had requested its termination in August ... after essentially alleging the Touhys tricked him into getting into it. In a court filing, he said he initially believed the legal docs were a way for the Touhys to formally adopt him.

He claimed in his filing, however, that he later found out it allowed the Touhys to control contract negotiations on his behalf -- potentially screwing him out of a ton of cash ... especially in the deal that led to the creation of the blockbuster movie based on his life, "The Blind Side."

The Touhys, meanwhile, have called BS on Oher's allegations ... with their attorney, Marty Singer, saying in a statement that the conservatorship was simply "established to assist with Mr. Oher's needs, ranging from getting him health insurance and obtaining a driver's license to helping with college admissions."

The Touhys were adamant they'd have no objection to dissolving it.