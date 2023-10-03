Ed Sheeran Says Snoop Dogg Got Him High To The Point He Couldn't See Straight

Snoop Got Me So High I Could Barely See!!!

Play video content Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend

Ed Sheeran's lightweight lungs were no match for Snoop Dogg when they smoked together ... in fact, the singer says he got so high the sesh made him temporarily go blind!!!

Ed says it was earlier this month when he found himself backstage with Snoop, his wife and Russell Crowe in Melbourne, Australia.

Play video content Instagram / @snoopdogg

Ed admitted to Conan O'Brien on his "Needs a Friend" podcast that he isn't much of a smoker, but still lit up at the chance to say he "smoked with Snoop" when The Doggfather hit him with the puff, puff, pass.

The conversation got so good Ed says he continued to take pulls of the blunt until he looked up at Snoop and realized his vision had become blurred.

Of course, it's a well-known fact Snoop can smoke like a chimney at any given time ... so you can't really blame Ed for trying to keep up.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.