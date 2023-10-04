Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Joanna Krupa's Divorce from Douglas Nunes Finalized

Joanna Krupa Divorce from Douglas Nunes Finalized

10/4/2023 7:04 AM PT
Getty

Joanna Krupa is a single woman again in the eyes of the law, 'cause her divorce has been finalized ... and it sounds like a net zero for both her and her now ex-husband.

The former 'Real Housewives' star settled up with Douglas Nunes -- who initially filed for divorce earlier this year ... following 5 years of marriage. Now, thanks to a California court, they're both free to go on their merry ways.

Joanna Krupa and Douglas Nunes
Cover Images

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the terms of their split are pretty equitable -- at least based on what's public ... including child support, spousal support, etc.

They will share joint legal custody ... the breakdown of physical custody was not disclosed in the docs. Neither will receive child support. They both waived spousal support.

Joanna Krupa's NSFW Shots
Launch Gallery
Krupa's NSFW Selfies Launch Gallery
Instagram

The division of assets is not laid out in the docs.

Joanna has officially 86'd her married name ... her OG surname has been restored -- Krupa.

This is Joanna's second marriage/divorce -- she was previously hitched to Romain Zago.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later