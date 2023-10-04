Joanna Krupa's Divorce from Douglas Nunes Finalized

Joanna Krupa is a single woman again in the eyes of the law, 'cause her divorce has been finalized ... and it sounds like a net zero for both her and her now ex-husband.

The former 'Real Housewives' star settled up with Douglas Nunes -- who initially filed for divorce earlier this year ... following 5 years of marriage. Now, thanks to a California court, they're both free to go on their merry ways.

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the terms of their split are pretty equitable -- at least based on what's public ... including child support, spousal support, etc.

They will share joint legal custody ... the breakdown of physical custody was not disclosed in the docs. Neither will receive child support. They both waived spousal support.

The division of assets is not laid out in the docs.

Joanna has officially 86'd her married name ... her OG surname has been restored -- Krupa.