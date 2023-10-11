Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Carlee Russell Found Guilty In Kidnapping Hoax Case, Judge Recommends 1 Year

Carlee Russell FOUND GUILTY FOR FAKING ABDUCTION

10/11/2023 1:53 PM PT
Carlee Russell
WBRC 6

Carlee Russell has been found guilty of fabricating her wild kidnapping story ... and the judge recommends she spend a year behind bars.

CARLEE ARRIVES TO COURT
WBRC 6

The ruling came down Wednesday in Hoover, AL., where Carlee was found guilty of false reporting to law enforcement authorities and falsely reporting an incident, both misdemeanors.

carlee russell mug shot

Carlee had pled not guilty, but that didn't matter to the judge and prosecutors ... in fact, the judge recommended a one-year jail sentence.

7/13/23
CARLEE'S 911 CALL

Remember ... Carlee called 911 in July as she was driving down an Alabama interstate to report a toddler wandering alone on the roadside. She then got out of her car and vanished for 2 days ... ultimately showing up at her parent's house.

7/13/23
CARLEE'S VEHICLE
WBRC Fox 6 News

Cops determined there was no toddler on the highway, and Carlee was never abducted ... she eventually admitted her whole story was phony.

7/18/23
FIGHTING FOR HER LIFE
NBC

As we reported, Carlee's boyfriend dumped her once she copped to the load of BS ... this after he initially defended her and bought her kidnapping lie, like countless others.

Thomar Simmons Carlee Russell

Carlee's legal team says she plans to appeal the judge's ruling.

