Jada Pinkett Smith Calls Tupac Her 'Soulmate,' But Had No Chemistry

But We Never Hooked Up!!!

Jada Pinkett Smith is gushing about her love for Tupac Shakur again, but this time she's using language that feels like a slight against Will Smith -- the husband she hasn't really been with for 7 years.

The actress is set to release her tell-all memoir, and on Thursday, spoke to RollingOut ... calling the late rap icon her one true "soulmate," despite 19 years of marriage to the Fresh Prince.

Jada Pinkett on 2Pac being her soulmate: She also says she and Tupac had past lives together.



(🎥 @RollingOut ) pic.twitter.com/YGPs0ir7P6 — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) October 12, 2023 @ArtOfDialogue_

Jada's reason for never getting romantically involved with Pac is simple, at least to her -- she claims they didn't have any chemistry.

On the surface, it sounds like a very odd thing to say about your soulmate!

Earlier this week, the longtime Hollywood couple revealed they actually called it quits on their marriage in 2016 -- splitting up in every way, but legally -- leaving fans confused about why they kept up public appearances.

Not to mention, totally putting Will's Oscars slap on Chris Rock in a new light!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Jada's been unearthing her personal Pac memorabilia in the public eye for years -- which, for a lot of people, felt disrespectful to Will.

She claims all the questions will be answered when her book, "Worthy" drops on Oct. 17.

why are y’all so shocked about this jada pinkett smith shit? august alsina already told y’all what was up YEARS ago.. so the fact that so many of y’all let this part go over your head & bought into her false narrative is truly baffling😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/RDLciSToyA — augustalsinasburner (@augsburner) October 11, 2023 @augsburner