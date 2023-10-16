Rams' Derion Kendrick Arrested In L.A. ... Hours After Win

Rams starting cornerback Derion Kendrick was arrested in Los Angeles on Monday ... less than 12 hours after he helped his team beat the Arizona Cardinals.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ Sports ... the 23-year-old was pulled over early in the morning for a traffic violation -- and we're told during the stop, police found a gun and marijuana in his car.

Jail records show Kendrick was then booked at 2:14 AM PT on a felony charge of carrying a concealed weapon ... and as of 2:30 PM PT on Monday, he remained in custody.

Further details surrounding the arrest were not made immediately available. We've reached out to the Rams for comment, but so far, no word back yet.

Kendrick -- who was drafted by LA in 2022 -- played nearly every defensive down for the Rams just hours before his arrest ... logging two tackles in their 26-9 win at SoFi Stadium.