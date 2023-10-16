Rey Mysterio Responds To Logan Paul's In-Ring Call Out, I'll Shut You Up!

Play video content TMZSports.com

Rey Mysterio heard Logan Paul call him out after beating up Dillon Danis on Saturday ... and now the WWE Superstar is intent on making the YouTuber-turned-fighter pay in front of the world!

TMZ Sports ran into Rey Monday afternoon in NYC (he's hard to miss with the luchador mask!) ... and we had to ask him about Paul's in-ring trash talk.

"I'm looking to shut him up in a way," 48-year-old Mysterio told us without hesitation.

"He said he has his eyesight on something and someone, it's me and the U.S. title. So let's go! I've only been doing this for 34 years. I don't think he was even born before that happened."

Of course, after 28-year-old Logan beat Danis, he called out the pro wrestling legend ... "Rey Mysterio, I already beat you once, brother, and I'm coming for that U.S. Championship. Let's go!"

Logan Paul calls out Rey Mysterio



FYI, Mysterio has been the United States Champion since mid-August.

Rey and Logan have some history. In fact, Paul and The Miz defeated Mysterio and his son Dominik at WrestleMania 38 in 2022.

Thankfully, it doesn't sound like we're going to have to wait long until the men are back in the squared circle together.

"I'm hoping to see [Logan] there this Friday [on SmackDown]," Mysterio told us, adding, "I don't know if it'll go down right then and there [on SmackDown], but we will plan a date."

Despite the bad blood, even Rey couldn't help but admit Logan's pretty awesome in the ring.

"I have seen his growth inside the ring and he picks up very fast," Mysterio said, adding, "He's good. I'm not gonna lie. But I don't think he's better than Rey Mysterio."