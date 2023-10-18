Myke Towers Has Too Many Girls For Relationships, Calls Tekashi Touchy Subject

Play video content TMZ.com

Myke Towers isn't looking to follow in his fellow Puerto Rican trapper Bad Bunny's footsteps by locking down a celeb relationship -- a la Kendall Jenner -- instead, the "LALA" artist says he has options, and he's ready to explore 'em!!!

TMZ Hip Hop quizzed the Reggaeton megastar about his relationship status outside 'Jimmy Kimmel,' and while he played it coy, Myke ultimately told us the single life works best for him now.

He made it clear, he doesn't want to piss off his existing roster of women. Yeah, we know, first-world playboy problems!!!

It's not hard to see why Myke is iffy on tying down the right one, he's been crackin' since winning the "Best New Artist" at the Billboard Latin Music Awards a couple of years ago.

He dropped his recent album "La Vida Es Una" back in March ... and his track "LALA" has been racking up platinum plaques in the Latin market left and right.

We also inquired about Tekashi 6ix9ine's current standing amongst fans in P.R., especially in light of his recent legal drama in the Dominican Republic for alleged assault.