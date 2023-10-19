Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Adam Sandler Stops Comedy Show To Help Fan In Crowd With Medical Emergency

Adam Sandler Stops Show For Fan's Medical Emergency

10/19/2023 12:05 PM PT
MEDICAL EMERGENCY
TMZ.com

Adam Sandler is definitely in tune with his audience ... pressing pause on a recent show for a fan suffering a medical emergency in the crowd.

The comedian was performing at SAP Center in San Jose Wednesday night when he brought everything to a screeching halt -- we're told Adam heard an audience member yelling "medical emergency" and stopped the whole thing to make sure the fan got assistance.

CHECKING ON THEM
TMZ.com

Not long after, the lights came up and everyone waited until paramedics were able to get to the fan in distress ... Adam helped guide the medics to the person in need.

Adam Sandler Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Adam Sandler ... Whoop-A-Dee-Dooo! Launch Gallery
Getty

Sources connected to the show tell TMZ ... the performance was on hold for about 10 minutes, and the man who had the emergency was believed to have been dehydrated while in the crowd but is doing fine.

adam sandler flyer instagram

Adam's been hitting the road for his "I Missed You" tour, performing standup and some of his most popular songs from over the years ... rest assured, his audience will be taken care of.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later