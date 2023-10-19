Britney Spears Won't Do Any TV Sit-Down Interviews For 'Woman In Me' Memoir

Britney Spears won't do a TV press tour to promote her new memoir ... the singer has made the decision to skip any sit-down interviews to help boost book sales.

Sources close to Britney tell TMZ ... she's passing on doing any televised promos for her upcoming memoir, "The Woman in Me" -- same goes for any other additional interviews moving forward.

There have been rumors that Britney was getting asked to appear on "60 Minutes," an exclusive interview with Oprah Winfrey, and other shows ... we're told none of those will happen.

In case ya missed it, Brit recently chatted with People Magazine about her much-anticipated memoir, but our sources say those questions were all answered over email.

The call to skip TV was all Britney's, BTW ... and we're told her book is gonna sell off its own power alone. Those around her also understand it would open up a lot of problematic doors if she were to jump back into the interview game, getting hit with personal questions.

As we reported, snippets of her tell-all have already revealed a LOT about her past -- including her ex-boyfriend, Justin Timberlake ... whom she says got her pregnant and pushed for her to get an abortion when they were just 19.