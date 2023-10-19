Ex-NFLer Rashad Jennings Blows Easy 'Wheel Of Fortune' Puzzle, 'Puentin' Tarantino?!

Play video content ABC

Former NFL running back Rashad Jennings fumbled away the chance at some easy cash during a "Wheel of Fortune" game Wednesday night ... blowing an easy puzzle so badly, it surely had "Kill Bill" fans screaming at their TVs.

The ex-New York Giants tailback was on the show competing for charity alongside former NFL stars Jared Allen and Marcellus Wiley ... when he couldn't solve a riddle that almost every pop culture fan could.

The "Rhyme Time" board looked like this ... "DRIVING TO RENO WITH _UENTIN TARANTINO" ... obviously only missing a "Q" in Quentin Tarantino's name.

But, somehow, Jennings didn't know that ... and when he made his guess for the final letter of the expression, he said, "P" -- losing his turn.

Wiley then cleaned up Jennings' mess ... correctly guessing the "Pulp Fiction" director's name -- much to the delight of Tarantino supporters everywhere.

No one quite knows if the blunder ultimately cost Jennings his chance at making it to the final round of the game show ... but, of course, it certainly didn't help.

The 38-year-old, though, had to take some solace knowing Wiley wasn't able to finish the night off with a win -- he couldn't solve a fairly easy puzzle where the answer was "THAT WAS OBVIOUS."