Jerry Jeudy Says He Has 'No Hate Toward Steve Smith' Despite 'TNF' Tirade

Jerry Jeudy is now taking the high road in his beef with Steve Smith ... saying Thursday he has "no hate toward" the former All-Pro while adding that if he had acted differently, he thinks none of their drama would have ever gone public.

You'll recall, Smith unloaded on Jeudy prior to the Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs "Thursday Night Football" game last week ... going off after he said the Denver star wouldn't accept his apology for some words he had previously said about the wideout on his podcast.

Smith, while live on-air for the NFL Network, called Jeudy "just a guy" ... adding that he believed Jeudy was "a tier three" player.

The harsh comments quickly went viral -- but when Jeudy was asked to go in-depth about them in front of his locker this week, he didn't throw any barbs back.

Jerry Jeudy spoke about the Steve Smith situation



“Where I’m from, when someone talks bad about you behind your back, don’t expect to come to them in person and think everything’s going to be okay.” pic.twitter.com/6t7IBbR1IP — DNVR Broncos (@DNVR_Broncos) October 19, 2023 @DNVR_Broncos

Instead, he explained that he didn't initially accept Smith's apology because he didn't realize one was coming.

"One thing I do agree on, I feel like I should have just listened to what he had to say," the 24-year-old former Alabama star said. "But at the same time, I'm going back to my roots, and once someone talks bad about you behind your back, you can't talk to -- don't expect to come to them in person and think everything's going to be OK at the end of the day."

"But, like I said, if I would've known he would've came and apologized and stuff like that, it would have been a whole different story or reaction and he wouldn't have said what he said."

It's been a rough year for Jeudy outside of the Smith drama -- he started the season injured ... and has tallied only 20 receptions since he's returned to the field.